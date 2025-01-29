U.S. Faces Tough Decisions on Venezuelan Deportation Protections
U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced cuts to deportation protections for 600,000 Venezuelans, aligning with the Trump administration's focus on ramping up removals. Tensions rise as TPS status for Venezuelans is reconsidered, while negotiations for deportation cooperation with other countries continue.
The U.S. government has applied significant changes to its immigration policy concerning Venezuelans. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem declared a reduction in deportation protections, impacting approximately 600,000 Venezuelans residing in the U.S. This action aligns with the Trump administration's objective to increase deportations of Venezuelan nationals.
Secretary Noem, alongside Secretary of State Marco Rubio, is exploring strategies to facilitate deportations to countries hesitant to accept them. The potential utilization of the U.S. Guantanamo Bay facility for migrants is under consideration, adding layers to the ongoing debate on immigration policy.
Former President Joe Biden's expansion of Temporary Protected Status (TPS) offered safety to over 1 million people. However, these recent changes, if implemented, could leave many vulnerable to deportation, casting uncertainty over the future of existing TPS holders.
(With inputs from agencies.)
