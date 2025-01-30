Judge's Ruling May Halt Trump Administration's Federal Funding Freeze

In a pivotal move, a U.S. judge expressed a willingness to temporarily suspend the Trump administration's efforts to freeze federal loans and grants. This potential injunction comes at the request of Democratic state attorneys general.

Chief U.S. District Judge John McConnell of Providence, Rhode Island, urged state attorneys to draft a temporary restraining order for his consideration. This development occurred after the White House announced it had retracted the memo that started the legal battle.

Despite rescinding the memo, the administration has not retreated from its agenda of implementing funding freezes as outlined in Trump's recent executive orders, which remains a point of contention.

