Judge's Ruling May Halt Trump Administration's Federal Funding Freeze

A U.S. judge appears ready to halt the Trump administration's pause on federal loans and grants, responding to Democratic state attorneys general. Judge John McConnell invited them to draft a restraining order after the White House rescinded related memos but maintained its stance on funding freezes from Trump's executive orders.

Updated: 30-01-2025 02:13 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 02:13 IST
In a pivotal move, a U.S. judge expressed a willingness to temporarily suspend the Trump administration's efforts to freeze federal loans and grants. This potential injunction comes at the request of Democratic state attorneys general.

Chief U.S. District Judge John McConnell of Providence, Rhode Island, urged state attorneys to draft a temporary restraining order for his consideration. This development occurred after the White House announced it had retracted the memo that started the legal battle.

Despite rescinding the memo, the administration has not retreated from its agenda of implementing funding freezes as outlined in Trump's recent executive orders, which remains a point of contention.

