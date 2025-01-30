Judicial Pushback on Federal Funding Freeze
A U.S. judge is considering blocking the Trump administration's pause on federal financial aid, responding to Democrats' concerns over spending policy. The judge has requested attorneys general to draft a restraining order following the White House's partial withdrawal of its controversial funding freeze directive.
A U.S. judge signaled his readiness to temporarily halt a Trump administration policy suspending federal financial assistance, stepping in after Democratic state attorneys general raised alarms about ambiguous spending policies.
Chief U.S. District Judge John McConnell from Providence, Rhode Island, asked the attorneys general to draft a proposed temporary restraining order. This request follows a White House notice rescinding part of the contentious memo that initiated the legal battle, while still maintaining its funding freeze as per Trump's recent executive orders.
This judicial intervention underscores the ongoing tensions between state officials and the federal government over budgetary controls and the potential impacts on states' economies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
