Trump's Budget Freeze Reversal: A Political Backfire

President Donald Trump's budget office abruptly reversed its Monday memo freezing federal loans and grants, following two days of widespread confusion and legal challenges.

The original memo alarmed states, schools, and organizations reliant on federal funding, sparking legal actions and raising tensions on Capitol Hill.

Despite unified government control, the reversal underscores the limits of Trump's rapid reforms, while Democrats argue the administration overreached, creating chaos rather than fulfilling voters' wishes.

