Comedian Kunal Kamra Faces Legal Battle Over 'Traitor' Jibe

Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra has filed a petition with the Bombay High Court to quash an FIR against him for allegedly calling Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde a 'traitor.' Kamra argues that the charges infringe on his constitutional rights, including freedom of speech and expression.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-04-2025 09:13 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 09:13 IST
Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra has approached the Bombay High Court in a bid to quash an FIR filed by city police accusing him of calling Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde a 'traitor.' Kamra contends that the charges infringe on his constitutional rights to freedom of speech and expression.

Filed by advocate Meenaz Kakalia, Kamra's petition is set for a hearing on April 21 before Justice Sarang Kotwal. The comedian, a Tamil Nadu resident, had previously secured interim anticipatory bail from the Madras High Court for the case.

The FIR, initiated by a complaint from Shiv Sena MLA Murji Patel, was lodged under sections 353(1)(b) and 356(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Kamra allegedly made the remarks during a show, using a modified Hindi song to call out Shinde as a 'gaddar' (traitor).

(With inputs from agencies.)

