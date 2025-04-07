Legal Battle Over AI-Driven Narratives in Hyderabad Land Dispute
The Telangana government has taken legal steps to counteract alleged AI-generated misinformation regarding the ownership of a 400-acre land tract in Kancha Gachibowli meant for IT development. This land, claimed by both the state and the University of Hyderabad, is at the center of a heated dispute.
The Telangana government has filed a petition in the High Court to address concerns over AI-generated misinformation in the contentious 400-acre land dispute in Kancha Gachibowli. The legal action comes after Chief Minister Revanth Reddy flagged the spread of allegedly false narratives that could hinder the development of IT infrastructure.
The petition follows a directive issued on April 5 to investigate misleading AI content related to claims of encroachment on University of Hyderabad lands. The government asserts the land is state-owned, while students and authorities from the university contend it belongs to them.
Student protests have erupted over this disagreement, causing the case to be brought before the Telangana High Court and the Supreme Court. The outcome of these proceedings will determine the future of IT infrastructure developments in the disputed area.
(With inputs from agencies.)
