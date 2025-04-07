Left Menu

Mamata Banerjee Vows to Shield Unjustly Jobless Teachers Amid Legal Turmoil

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee pledges to support teachers and staff affected by a Supreme Court verdict that annulled their appointments. She promises to explore legal avenues and reassures the affected individuals of alternative arrangements. Banerjee criticizes opponents and vows to restore dignity to those impacted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 07-04-2025 17:05 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 17:05 IST
Mamata Banerjee
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday made a passionate promise to protect the rights of dismissed teachers and staff following a Supreme Court ruling. Addressing a gathering, she vowed to fight for those affected as long as she is alive, even if it means facing jail time.

Banerjee, speaking to the aggrieved employees, urged them to continue their duties voluntarily in schools while the state administration seeks clarification from the court. The Supreme Court had upheld a prior decision that voided the recruitment of thousands of teachers, citing a flawed selection process.

The Chief Minister assured those gathered that her government would consider all legal options to ensure eligible candidates are not left jobless. She lambasted opposition forces for damaging the education system and pledged to uphold the dignity and rights of the affected educators.

(With inputs from agencies.)

