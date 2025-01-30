Left Menu

Qatar's Strategic Engagement with Syria: A New Era of Diplomacy

Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani is set to visit Damascus as Syria's interim government begins a political transition. Qatar plans to help finance public sector wages and supply electricity, marking a shift in international relations following the ousting of the Assad regime.

Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani is poised for a significant visit to Damascus on Thursday, as reported by Qatar's Al Jazeera network. The trip comes at a crucial moment as Syria's new interim government initiates a political transition following the ousting of the Assad regime by Islamist rebels last year. Notably, Qatar's foreign ministry has refrained from commenting on this development.

Earlier this year, it was revealed by U.S. officials and diplomats that Qatar intends to support a pronounced increase in public sector wages promised by Syria's nascent government. Having been a steadfast proponent of the armed uprising against former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, Qatar has been advocating for Washington to issue a sanctions exemption to facilitate funding through official channels.

Ahmed al-Sharaa, declared Syria's de facto leader and president for the transitional phase on Wednesday, has been authorized to form a temporary legislative council. In related developments, Qatar has committed to supplying Syria with 200 megawatts of electricity, with plans to expand this contribution, as per an announcement by Qatar's Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani in Damascus. Furthermore, Qatar plans to reopen its embassy in Damascus, signifying a diplomatic thaw after more than 13 years.

Tracking Urban Carbon: A New Era in Near-Real-Time Emissions Monitoring

Bangladesh’s Fish Supply at Risk as Climate Change Drives Salinity Increases

How Mass Exodus is Reshaping Venezuela’s Economy and Political Landscape

Access-Oriented Licensing: A Path to Affordable Health Technologies for All

