CPI Criticizes Timing of All-Party Meeting Ahead of Budget Session

CPI MP P Sandosh Kumar has mixed feelings about the central government's all-party meeting, praising the initiative but criticizing its timing. The CPI aims to address key issues related to youth and students. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju has called for cooperation for smooth parliamentary sessions ahead of the budget discussions.

30-01-2025
CPI Criticizes Timing of All-Party Meeting Ahead of Budget Session
CPI MP P Sandosh Kumar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
CPI MP P Sandosh Kumar has expressed a nuanced stance regarding the central government's all-party meeting ahead of the budget session. While he praised the initiative as a "welcome step," Kumar criticized its timing, arguing that the meeting should have been organized 10-15 days earlier to foster more thorough discussions.

Despite these reservations, Kumar asserted that the CPI would attend the meeting to raise significant pro-people issues, particularly those impacting youth and students. Highlighting the importance of the meeting's timing, he stated, "Just one day before the commencement of the session, this meeting is not going to serve any purpose..."

In contrast, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju announced the meeting on January 30, seeking opposition cooperation for harmonious discussions during the parliamentary session starting January 31. The budget will be presented on February 1, and President Droupadi Murmu will address both houses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Tracking Urban Carbon: A New Era in Near-Real-Time Emissions Monitoring

Bangladesh’s Fish Supply at Risk as Climate Change Drives Salinity Increases

How Mass Exodus is Reshaping Venezuela’s Economy and Political Landscape

Access-Oriented Licensing: A Path to Affordable Health Technologies for All

