CPI Criticizes Timing of All-Party Meeting Ahead of Budget Session

CPI MP P Sandosh Kumar has expressed a nuanced stance regarding the central government's all-party meeting ahead of the budget session. While he praised the initiative as a "welcome step," Kumar criticized its timing, arguing that the meeting should have been organized 10-15 days earlier to foster more thorough discussions.

Despite these reservations, Kumar asserted that the CPI would attend the meeting to raise significant pro-people issues, particularly those impacting youth and students. Highlighting the importance of the meeting's timing, he stated, "Just one day before the commencement of the session, this meeting is not going to serve any purpose..."

In contrast, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju announced the meeting on January 30, seeking opposition cooperation for harmonious discussions during the parliamentary session starting January 31. The budget will be presented on February 1, and President Droupadi Murmu will address both houses.

