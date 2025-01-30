All-Party Meeting Convenes Ahead of Parliament Budget Session

An all-party meeting is underway at the Parliament Annexe building in New Delhi as preparations begin for the upcoming Budget session. Key Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Kiren Rijiju, JP Nadda, Arjun Ram Meghwal, and L Murugan are presiding over the meeting.

The session sees participation from leaders across the political spectrum including Congress representatives Jairam Ramesh, K Suresh, and Gaurav Gogoi, as well as TMC MPs Sudip Bandyopadhyay and Derek O'Brien. Other notable attendees include RSP MP NK Premachandran, BJD MP Sasmit Patra, DMK MP TR Baalu, SP MP Ram Gopal Yadav, and JMM MP Mahua Maji.

Prior to the meeting, RSP MP NK Premachandran expressed that the gathering is routine, aimed at ensuring seamless parliamentary operations. "This is customary before the session begins. The opposition wants smooth proceedings, provided the government takes the initiative," Premachandran indicated, highlighting potential discussions on the economic slowdown, inflation, and joblessness. The Budget session kicks off on January 31 and concludes on April 4, with President Droupadi Murmu scheduled to address both houses on the opening day.

