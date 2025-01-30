Political Fires Spark as BJP Accuses Congress and AAP of Corruption

The BJP's Sudhanshu Trivedi on Thursday accused Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal of mutual corruption exposés amid political tensions. Speaking at a press conference, Trivedi highlighted Gandhi's claims about a liquor scam and Kejriwal's counter-allegations regarding the National Herald case.

Trivedi emphasized the uniqueness of the liquor scam, criticizing the government's policy decisions and subsequent defense, while pointing out the National Herald case as a significant instance of internal party corruption. He stated that both controversies unfolded without BJP's involvement, bringing to light previous cooperative stances now turned accusatory.

Reacting to the developments, Kejriwal challenged Gandhi on social media, questioning unanswered legal actions in the National Herald case. Meanwhile, Trivedi lashed out at Kejriwal over unutilized funds for Yamuna river cleanup, alleging a misinformation campaign fueled by AAP, affecting Delhi's public perception and pride.

(With inputs from agencies.)