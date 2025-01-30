Left Menu

Political Fires Spark as BJP Accuses Congress and AAP of Corruption

BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi criticized Congress's Rahul Gandhi and AAP's Arvind Kejriwal for accusing each other of corruption. Highlighting alleged scams, Trivedi noted the scandalous nature of politics. He also attacked Kejriwal's claims about Yamuna's pollution, asserting misinformation and failed resource use in Delhi's benefit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-01-2025 12:48 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 12:48 IST
Political Fires Spark as BJP Accuses Congress and AAP of Corruption
Delhi BJP Chief Virendra Sachdeva and MP Sudhanshu Trivedi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP's Sudhanshu Trivedi on Thursday accused Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal of mutual corruption exposés amid political tensions. Speaking at a press conference, Trivedi highlighted Gandhi's claims about a liquor scam and Kejriwal's counter-allegations regarding the National Herald case.

Trivedi emphasized the uniqueness of the liquor scam, criticizing the government's policy decisions and subsequent defense, while pointing out the National Herald case as a significant instance of internal party corruption. He stated that both controversies unfolded without BJP's involvement, bringing to light previous cooperative stances now turned accusatory.

Reacting to the developments, Kejriwal challenged Gandhi on social media, questioning unanswered legal actions in the National Herald case. Meanwhile, Trivedi lashed out at Kejriwal over unutilized funds for Yamuna river cleanup, alleging a misinformation campaign fueled by AAP, affecting Delhi's public perception and pride.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Urban Carbon: A New Era in Near-Real-Time Emissions Monitoring

Bangladesh’s Fish Supply at Risk as Climate Change Drives Salinity Increases

How Mass Exodus is Reshaping Venezuela’s Economy and Political Landscape

Access-Oriented Licensing: A Path to Affordable Health Technologies for All

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025