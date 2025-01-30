Political Fires Spark as BJP Accuses Congress and AAP of Corruption
BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi criticized Congress's Rahul Gandhi and AAP's Arvind Kejriwal for accusing each other of corruption. Highlighting alleged scams, Trivedi noted the scandalous nature of politics. He also attacked Kejriwal's claims about Yamuna's pollution, asserting misinformation and failed resource use in Delhi's benefit.
- Country:
- India
The BJP's Sudhanshu Trivedi on Thursday accused Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal of mutual corruption exposés amid political tensions. Speaking at a press conference, Trivedi highlighted Gandhi's claims about a liquor scam and Kejriwal's counter-allegations regarding the National Herald case.
Trivedi emphasized the uniqueness of the liquor scam, criticizing the government's policy decisions and subsequent defense, while pointing out the National Herald case as a significant instance of internal party corruption. He stated that both controversies unfolded without BJP's involvement, bringing to light previous cooperative stances now turned accusatory.
Reacting to the developments, Kejriwal challenged Gandhi on social media, questioning unanswered legal actions in the National Herald case. Meanwhile, Trivedi lashed out at Kejriwal over unutilized funds for Yamuna river cleanup, alleging a misinformation campaign fueled by AAP, affecting Delhi's public perception and pride.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
AAP Slams Timing of ED Prosecution in Liquor Scam Amid Election Run-Up
Historic Arrest: South Korea's Yoon Suk Yeol Faces Corruption Probe
Former Delhi CM Kejriwal Faces Money Laundering Charges in Liquor Scam
Liquor Scam Controversy: AAP's Kejriwal and Sisodia Under Fire as BJP Moves Forward
Bangladesh Supreme Court Acquits Former PM Khaleda Zia in Corruption Case