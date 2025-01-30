BJP Slams AAP Over Persistent Water Crisis in Delhi

BJP candidate Kailash Gahlot on Thursday criticized the AAP government for its inability to address Delhi's persistent water crisis. Despite repeated promises during the 2015 and 2020 assembly elections, Gahlot highlighted the lack of progress in ensuring water connections to every household, particularly in areas like Bijwasan, Najafgarh, Mehrauli, and Palam.

Gahlot questioned the governance model of AAP, asking, "What model of governance has AAP and Arvind Kejriwal given to Delhi? It is a shame not only for Delhi but for the entire nation." He added, "It's now 2025, and the same water crisis persists. According to Delhi government reports, 40% of the water is wasted, yet little has been done to prevent this."

Furthermore, Gahlot accused the AAP of deflecting blame for its failures onto the central government, LG, and neighboring states. He asserted, "The people of Delhi have made up their minds, and the BJP government is set to take over." As election day on February 5 approaches, the heated contest sees BJP, Congress, and AAP vying for victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)