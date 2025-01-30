Opposition Demands Discussion on Maha Kumbh Tragedy Amid Budget Session Preparations
Opposition parties, during an all-party meeting, have called for a parliamentary discussion on the Maha Kumbh tragedy. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju indicated that the Business Advisory Committee would decide on the discussion agenda. The Budget Session starts on January 31 with significant legislative priorities.
Opposition parties have urged for a discussion on the Maha Kumbh tragedy, which claimed 30 lives, during an all-party meeting on Thursday. The meeting focused on the UP government's alleged prioritization of VIPs over common pilgrims. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju stated that the Business Advisory Committee would finalize the Budget Session's agenda.
Defense Minister Rajnath Singh chaired the meeting, which was described as constructive by Rijiju. He emphasized the importance of the discussions on the President's address and the Union Budget as the main priorities when the Budget Session commences on January 31. The Union Budget is scheduled for presentation on February 1.
Sources indicate that Rajnath Singh highlighted the ongoing probe by the Uttar Pradesh government into the Maha Kumbh tragedy. Opposition parties, including Congress and Samajwadi Party, have voiced criticism regarding the management of the Kumbh event, particularly the focus on VIP movements. Issues like unemployment and farmers' struggles are also expected to be prominent topics during the Session.
