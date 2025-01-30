Left Menu

Opposition Demands Discussion on Maha Kumbh Tragedy Amid Budget Session Preparations

Opposition parties, during an all-party meeting, have called for a parliamentary discussion on the Maha Kumbh tragedy. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju indicated that the Business Advisory Committee would decide on the discussion agenda. The Budget Session starts on January 31 with significant legislative priorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2025 17:27 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 17:25 IST
Opposition Demands Discussion on Maha Kumbh Tragedy Amid Budget Session Preparations
Kiren Rijiju Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

Opposition parties have urged for a discussion on the Maha Kumbh tragedy, which claimed 30 lives, during an all-party meeting on Thursday. The meeting focused on the UP government's alleged prioritization of VIPs over common pilgrims. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju stated that the Business Advisory Committee would finalize the Budget Session's agenda.

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh chaired the meeting, which was described as constructive by Rijiju. He emphasized the importance of the discussions on the President's address and the Union Budget as the main priorities when the Budget Session commences on January 31. The Union Budget is scheduled for presentation on February 1.

Sources indicate that Rajnath Singh highlighted the ongoing probe by the Uttar Pradesh government into the Maha Kumbh tragedy. Opposition parties, including Congress and Samajwadi Party, have voiced criticism regarding the management of the Kumbh event, particularly the focus on VIP movements. Issues like unemployment and farmers' struggles are also expected to be prominent topics during the Session.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025