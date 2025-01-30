Election Commission Executes Search at Punjab CM's Residence Amid Cash Distribution Allegations

The Election Commission executed a search operation at Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's Kapurthala House in Delhi following allegations of cash distribution.

According to the Aam Aadmi Party, the operation was prompted by a complaint regarding cash being distributed from the venue. The search faced accusations from AAP's Atishi, accusing the BJP while highlighting that police overlooked similar actions by other parties.

This event occurred shortly after the Delhi Police seized a vehicle allegedly linked to the Punjab government, packed with liquor and cash, intensifying the ongoing political debate.

