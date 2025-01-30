Left Menu

Election Commission Executes Search at Punjab CM's Residence Amid Cash Distribution Allegations

The Aam Aadmi Party alleged that the Election Commission conducted a search at Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's Delhi residence following a complaint about cash distribution. The incident sparked political tensions, with accusations against the BJP. The Delhi Police seized a vehicle linked to the Punjab government carrying liquor and cash.

Updated: 30-01-2025 18:01 IST
The Election Commission executed a search operation at Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's Kapurthala House in Delhi following allegations of cash distribution.

According to the Aam Aadmi Party, the operation was prompted by a complaint regarding cash being distributed from the venue. The search faced accusations from AAP's Atishi, accusing the BJP while highlighting that police overlooked similar actions by other parties.

This event occurred shortly after the Delhi Police seized a vehicle allegedly linked to the Punjab government, packed with liquor and cash, intensifying the ongoing political debate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

