Akhilesh Yadav: Rallying for AAP's Clean Sweep in Delhi
Akhilesh Yadav, Samajwadi Party chief, urged Delhi voters to support AAP over BJP during a roadshow. He praised AAP's achievements in education and healthcare, encouraging votes to avoid jeopardizing these schemes. Yadav remained silent on Congress, an ally but also a competitor in the INDIA bloc.
During a roadshow in Delhi's Kirari, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav called on residents not to 'waste' their votes and to back the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He stressed the importance of each vote in helping AAP sweep away the opposition with their 'jhadu' or broom symbol.
Yadav applauded AAP's initiatives in education and healthcare, as well as the schemes providing reductions in electricity and water bills. He warned voters against losing these benefits, noting even BJP leaders have promised not to discontinue these popular schemes.
While campaigning for AAP, Yadav deliberately avoided mentioning the Congress party, despite its alliance with his own Samajwadi Party within the INDIA bloc, highlighting the political tension as both parties vie for influence in Delhi.
