Samajwadi Party Spokesperson Receives Threat from Alleged Bishnoi Gang Member

Samajwadi Party's Tariq Khan has reportedly received a threatening call from someone claiming ties to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Despite previously ignoring such calls, the latest prompted him to alert authorities and party leadership. An investigation is underway as the call's legitimacy remains unconfirmed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bahraich | Updated: 30-03-2025 12:29 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 12:29 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Samajwadi Party's national spokesperson, Tariq Khan, is at the center of a security probe following a threat call he received from someone alleging affiliation with the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The call, described as both abusive and threatening, has drawn significant attention, prompting a police investigation.

According to Khan, who has been vocal in his defense of the Samajwadi Party on national platforms, the caller warned him ominously, saying, "Be careful or your number will come up next." Although Khan initially dismissed past threats, the severity of the latest call spurred him to report it to law enforcement officials and party president Akhilesh Yadav.

While police, led by Additional Superintendent of Police Ramanand Prasad, have yet to confirm the call's authenticity or its connection to the Bishnoi gang, they are conducting a thorough investigation. Efforts are focused on tracing the call's origin, as similar violence linked to the Bishnoi gang has occurred in the past, highlighting the need for urgent action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

