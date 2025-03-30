Samajwadi Party Spokesperson Receives Threat from Alleged Bishnoi Gang Member

Samajwadi Party's national spokesperson, Tariq Khan, is at the center of a security probe following a threat call he received from someone alleging affiliation with the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The call, described as both abusive and threatening, has drawn significant attention, prompting a police investigation.

According to Khan, who has been vocal in his defense of the Samajwadi Party on national platforms, the caller warned him ominously, saying, "Be careful or your number will come up next." Although Khan initially dismissed past threats, the severity of the latest call spurred him to report it to law enforcement officials and party president Akhilesh Yadav.

While police, led by Additional Superintendent of Police Ramanand Prasad, have yet to confirm the call's authenticity or its connection to the Bishnoi gang, they are conducting a thorough investigation. Efforts are focused on tracing the call's origin, as similar violence linked to the Bishnoi gang has occurred in the past, highlighting the need for urgent action.

(With inputs from agencies.)