Delhi Polls Heat Up: BJP Slams AAP, Kejriwal Offers Guarantees
As Delhi heads into assembly elections, BJP's CR Kesavan criticizes AAP's 11-year rule, calling it 'evil.' In contrast, AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal announces seven guarantees, including welfare benefits for government staff. The election in Delhi is scheduled for February 5, with results on February 8.
With the Delhi assembly elections looming, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader CR Kesavan has launched a scathing attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), lambasting its 11-year governance as 'evil rule.' Addressing the media, Kesavan accused AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal of fearing his own misrule being exposed under Prime Minister Modi's proposed guarantees.
As the BJP intensifies its campaign, AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal announced a slew of guarantees aimed at government servants and staff. These guarantees consist of a servant registration portal, issuance of personal staff cards, and the establishment of mobile healthcare facilities, alongside legal protection and welfare benefits such as health insurance and scholarships.
Kejriwal further criticized the existing practices in government residences, revealing the exploitation of staff through non-payment of salaries, labeling it 'bonded labor.' To counter this, AAP guarantees include regulated working conditions and financial aids for workers. Delhi is set for elections on February 5, with results to be declared on February 8.
