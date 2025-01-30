Left Menu

Delhi Polls Heat Up: BJP Slams AAP, Kejriwal Offers Guarantees

As Delhi heads into assembly elections, BJP's CR Kesavan criticizes AAP's 11-year rule, calling it 'evil.' In contrast, AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal announces seven guarantees, including welfare benefits for government staff. The election in Delhi is scheduled for February 5, with results on February 8.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-01-2025 18:16 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 18:16 IST
Delhi Polls Heat Up: BJP Slams AAP, Kejriwal Offers Guarantees
BJP leader CR Kesavan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

With the Delhi assembly elections looming, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader CR Kesavan has launched a scathing attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), lambasting its 11-year governance as 'evil rule.' Addressing the media, Kesavan accused AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal of fearing his own misrule being exposed under Prime Minister Modi's proposed guarantees.

As the BJP intensifies its campaign, AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal announced a slew of guarantees aimed at government servants and staff. These guarantees consist of a servant registration portal, issuance of personal staff cards, and the establishment of mobile healthcare facilities, alongside legal protection and welfare benefits such as health insurance and scholarships.

Kejriwal further criticized the existing practices in government residences, revealing the exploitation of staff through non-payment of salaries, labeling it 'bonded labor.' To counter this, AAP guarantees include regulated working conditions and financial aids for workers. Delhi is set for elections on February 5, with results to be declared on February 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025