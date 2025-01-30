Left Menu

Raj Thackeray Criticizes BJP for Political Alignments

Raj Thackeray attacked the BJP for alleged hypocrisy, questioning the induction of leaders previously accused of scams into the cabinet. He highlighted the inconsistency in election outcomes and critiqued BJP alliances with past adversaries. Thackeray blamed BJP for compromised ethics in Maharashtra's politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 30-01-2025 18:32 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 18:32 IST
Raj Thackeray Criticizes BJP for Political Alignments
Raj Thackeray
  • Country:
  • India

In a fiery critique, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief, Raj Thackeray, lambasted the Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday for allegedly bringing leaders accused of corruption into its cabinet, contradicting earlier statements to the contrary.

Addressing an MNS state leaders' meeting, Thackeray doubted Ajit Pawar-led NCP's victory last year, pointing to the inconsistency in previous Lok Sabha poll results and subsequent assembly wins.

Rejecting Thackeray's claims, BJP's Ashish Shelar insisted the party has always prioritized national interests, opposing any unethical political negotiations or compromises.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025