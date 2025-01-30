Raj Thackeray Criticizes BJP for Political Alignments
Raj Thackeray attacked the BJP for alleged hypocrisy, questioning the induction of leaders previously accused of scams into the cabinet. He highlighted the inconsistency in election outcomes and critiqued BJP alliances with past adversaries. Thackeray blamed BJP for compromised ethics in Maharashtra's politics.
In a fiery critique, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief, Raj Thackeray, lambasted the Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday for allegedly bringing leaders accused of corruption into its cabinet, contradicting earlier statements to the contrary.
Addressing an MNS state leaders' meeting, Thackeray doubted Ajit Pawar-led NCP's victory last year, pointing to the inconsistency in previous Lok Sabha poll results and subsequent assembly wins.
Rejecting Thackeray's claims, BJP's Ashish Shelar insisted the party has always prioritized national interests, opposing any unethical political negotiations or compromises.
