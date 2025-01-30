Raj Thackeray Criticizes BJP for Political Alignments

In a fiery critique, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief, Raj Thackeray, lambasted the Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday for allegedly bringing leaders accused of corruption into its cabinet, contradicting earlier statements to the contrary.

Addressing an MNS state leaders' meeting, Thackeray doubted Ajit Pawar-led NCP's victory last year, pointing to the inconsistency in previous Lok Sabha poll results and subsequent assembly wins.

Rejecting Thackeray's claims, BJP's Ashish Shelar insisted the party has always prioritized national interests, opposing any unethical political negotiations or compromises.

(With inputs from agencies.)