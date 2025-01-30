Stormy Budget Session: Opposition Demands Action Over Maha Kumbh Tragedy

The eagerly anticipated Budget session of Parliament is expected to face a turbulent start. Key opposition parties are demanding urgent discourse on the tragic stampede at the Maha Kumbh festival, which recently resulted in 30 deaths. Accusations of mismanagement hover over the government, heightening tensions.

The session opens with President Droupadi Murmu's address to a joint assembly of both Houses. Subsequently, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Economic Survey, setting the stage for Saturday's unveiling of the Union Budget, her eighth consecutive presentation.

Opposition voices, including from the Congress and Trinamool Congress, have criticized the government's perceived agenda-pushing in parliamentary committees and its emphasis on VIP culture, citing the Maha Kumbh as a severe instance. The government, however, remains committed to passing 16 bills and maintaining order throughout the session.

