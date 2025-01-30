Left Menu

Tensions Rise: Swedish Koran Burner Killed Amidst Trial Controversy

Salwan Momika, an Iraqi refugee known for burning the Koran, was shot dead in Sweden just before a trial verdict. Authorities suspect foreign influence, and five people have been arrested. The incident has sparked international concern, with Sweden raising its terrorism alert due to threats from jihadists.

Updated: 30-01-2025 19:35 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 19:35 IST
An Iraqi refugee, Salwan Momika, notorious for his public desecration of the Koran, was fatally shot in Sodertalje, Sweden, on Wednesday. This incident occurred just hours before a trial verdict involving his charges was expected, raising suspicions of foreign influence, according to Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson.

The murder, which has been linked to a potential foreign entity, led to the arrest of five individuals, although police haven't confirmed if the shooter is among them. Vice Prime Minister Ebba Busch denounced the act as a threat to democratic values, calling for systemic accountability.

Following Momika's death, a Stockholm court dismissed his case but postponed the verdict for another related defendant. This incident, alongside previous Koran burnings, has heightened Sweden's security concerns, prompting an increased terror alert level to address potential threats against its citizens.

