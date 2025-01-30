Fadnavis Puts Decision on Munde's Fate in Pawar's Hands
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis stated that Deputy CM Ajit Pawar will decide whether NCP leader Dhananjay Munde remains in the state cabinet amidst allegations. Munde, connected to an extortion case, is under scrutiny. Fadnavis criticized Shiv Sena for opposing the Waqf Amendment Bill, citing political reasons.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced on Thursday that the decision regarding the continuance of NCP leader Dhananjay Munde in the cabinet will be left to Deputy CM Ajit Pawar. With mounting pressure on the coalition government, Fadnavis highlighted Pawar's authority in the matter.
Munde's involvement in a controversial extortion case linked to a murder in Beed district has raised questions about his position. After receiving documents alleging a connection between Munde and his arrested aide Walmik Karad, Pawar reassured that the guilty will face appropriate action.
Furthermore, Fadnavis criticized the Shiv Sena (UBT) for opposing the Waqf Amendment Bill, attributing their stance to appeasement politics and comparing it to the Congress tradition of favoring one community. He insisted the bill seeks to rectify Waqf mismanagement.
