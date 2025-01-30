Left Menu

MP Swati Maliwal's Bold Protest Over Delhi Garbage Crisis

Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal criticized AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal for neglecting Delhi's garbage issue. Accusing him of becoming a VIP, Maliwal protested by dumping garbage outside his home. She emphasized the city's worsening conditions and urged residents to address cleanliness issues themselves ahead of Delhi's assembly elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-01-2025 19:41 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 19:41 IST
Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a daring move, Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal publicly criticized Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal for his apparent indifference towards Delhi's growing garbage crisis. Accusing him of shedding his 'Aam Aadmi' (common man) status, Maliwal highlighted the deteriorating sanitation conditions across the city.

Taking her protest to Kejriwal's doorstep, she dumped garbage outside his residence to underline the seriousness of the issue. Maliwal, advocating for the residents of Delhi, claimed the former Chief Minister lacked accountability in addressing the people's concerns, as heaps of waste continue to mar the city's streets, roads, and sewers.

As assembly elections loom, Maliwal's protest emphasizes the urgent need for infrastructure improvement in the capital. She underscores the government's failure to provide essential amenities, urging locals to take initiative for cleanliness while warning Kejriwal against turning Delhi into a 'Sudan'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

