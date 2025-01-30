Panama Canal Controversy: Mulino Stands Firm Against U.S. Pressure
Panamanian President Jose Raul Mulino insists Panama retains control over the Panama Canal, denying U.S. claims of Chinese influence. Amid tensions, he refuses to negotiate as U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio visits. The canal remains a critical trade route, under Panamanian administration since 1999.
In a steadfast announcement, Panamanian President Jose Raul Mulino declared there would be no negotiations over the control of the Panama Canal during the upcoming visit of U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio. The statement comes in the wake of U.S. President Donald Trump's accusations that China controls the canal.
The Panama Canal, a vital waterway linking the Pacific and Atlantic Oceans, remains under Panamanian control according to Mulino, despite Trump's claims of violated treaties and alleged Chinese military presence. Mulino emphasized Panama's sovereignty over the canal, refuting any foreign military involvement.
The 82-kilometer canal, managed by the Panama Canal Authority, was transferred to Panama in 1999. Mulino highlighted that discussions with Rubio will focus on issues such as migration and drug trafficking, steering clear of canal control negotiations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
