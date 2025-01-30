Fadnavis Calls for Change in Riot-Hit Northeast Delhi
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis emphasized unity and safety in riot-affected northeast Delhi, urging people to uphold Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'ek hai toh safe hai' mantra. He criticized Congress and AAP for politics of appeasement and urged Delhiites to seize the upcoming elections as a turning point.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis urged unity among residents of northeast Delhi, a region affected by communal riots, as he campaigned in the national capital for the upcoming assembly elections.
Emphasizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'ek hai toh safe hai' mantra, Fadnavis asserted that forgetting this principle would risk their safety.
He criticized the Congress and AAP, accusing them of playing politics of appeasement, and took a swipe at AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, labeling him a 'compulsive liar'.
