Fadnavis Calls for Change in Riot-Hit Northeast Delhi

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis urged unity among residents of northeast Delhi, a region affected by communal riots, as he campaigned in the national capital for the upcoming assembly elections.

Emphasizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'ek hai toh safe hai' mantra, Fadnavis asserted that forgetting this principle would risk their safety.

He criticized the Congress and AAP, accusing them of playing politics of appeasement, and took a swipe at AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, labeling him a 'compulsive liar'.

