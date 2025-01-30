Left Menu

Delhi's Future: Gadkari Promises Transformation with BJP

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari promises a congestion-free and pollution-free Delhi if BJP wins the assembly polls. Pledges include clearing landfill sites, enhancing road infrastructure, and rejuvenating the Yamuna River. Criticizes the current Delhi government for not addressing environmental issues effectively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2025 20:53 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 20:53 IST
Delhi's Future: Gadkari Promises Transformation with BJP
Gadkari
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold electoral promise, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has pledged to rid Delhi of traffic congestion and air pollution within five years if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secures victory in the February 5 assembly elections. He outlined these plans while addressing a public gathering in Nangloi Jat.

Gadkari emphasized the BJP's commitment to tackling Delhi's environmental challenges, including clearing landfill sites to make way for gardens and educational institutions. He criticized the AAP government for failing to address crucial water and pollution issues, specifically the pollution of the Yamuna River.

Highlighting infrastructure developments, Gadkari announced upcoming projects worth Rs 1 lakh crore and improvements in road systems aiming to connect Delhi and Mumbai within 12 hours. He called the impending election a crucial moment for Delhi's future, urging voters to choose BJP for a cleaner capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025