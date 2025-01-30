Delhi's Future: Gadkari Promises Transformation with BJP
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari promises a congestion-free and pollution-free Delhi if BJP wins the assembly polls. Pledges include clearing landfill sites, enhancing road infrastructure, and rejuvenating the Yamuna River. Criticizes the current Delhi government for not addressing environmental issues effectively.
In a bold electoral promise, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has pledged to rid Delhi of traffic congestion and air pollution within five years if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secures victory in the February 5 assembly elections. He outlined these plans while addressing a public gathering in Nangloi Jat.
Gadkari emphasized the BJP's commitment to tackling Delhi's environmental challenges, including clearing landfill sites to make way for gardens and educational institutions. He criticized the AAP government for failing to address crucial water and pollution issues, specifically the pollution of the Yamuna River.
Highlighting infrastructure developments, Gadkari announced upcoming projects worth Rs 1 lakh crore and improvements in road systems aiming to connect Delhi and Mumbai within 12 hours. He called the impending election a crucial moment for Delhi's future, urging voters to choose BJP for a cleaner capital.
(With inputs from agencies.)
