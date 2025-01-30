Rajasthan Government Achieves Major Milestones in First Year
The Rajasthan government, led by Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, has fulfilled up to 55 percent of promises from the BJP's 2023 election manifesto within a year. Sharma emphasized the welfare of diverse community groups and the importance of presenting these achievements in the upcoming Budget Session.
The Rajasthan government is making strides in delivering on its promises according to Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, who on Thursday claimed that substantial progress has been made on the BJP's 2023 election commitments.
Having assumed office in December 2023, Sharma announced that 50 to 55 percent of the promises outlined in the BJP's Sankalp Patra have been achieved. Sharma, during a meeting at his residence, emphasized the government's focus on holistic welfare, targeting key groups like farmers, women, youngsters, and laborers.
As the Budget Session of the Rajasthan Assembly approaches, scheduled to begin on Friday, Sharma urged that the government's accomplishments be highlighted in the House. He also engaged MLAs in discussions to ensure diligent representation and a strong focus on assembly protocol.
