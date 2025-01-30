Political Showdown: Thackeray's Absence Sparks Controversy

The political arena heated up as Aaditya Thackeray's absence from a crucial development panel meeting presided over by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde stirred controversy. The meeting, concerning Mumbai City's future plans, saw the approval of a significant Rs 690-crore development agenda for 2024-25.

The session typically invites MLAs, MLCs, and MPs, with Thursday's gathering attended by several lawmakers. However, Thackeray's absence drew sharp criticism from the Shiv Sena, accusing the Worli MLA of neglecting his constituency.

Despite his absence, Shiv Sena (UBT) colleagues forwarded Thackeray's points at the meeting. This conflict mirrors the persistent discord stemming from Shinde's revolt against the Thackerays, which divided the party and has intensified political rivalries.

(With inputs from agencies.)