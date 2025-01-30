Ammonia Standoff: AAP Challenges BJP to Drink Yamuna 'Poison'
AAP leaders challenged BJP by attempting to deliver ammonia-laced water bottles to their headquarters, criticizing the rising ammonia levels in Yamuna water as unfit for consumption. Kejriwal claims dangerous water levels at 7 ppm, disputing BJP's assertion of safe water supply. The confrontation escalates toxic river politics.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders clashed with police on Thursday as they attempted to approach the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters carrying bottles of water mixed with ammonia. This was part of a dramatic challenge to BJP leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, daring them to consume the allegedly contaminated Yamuna water.
The confrontation marks the latest episode in the ongoing political tussle over Delhi's water quality. AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal accused the Haryana government of increasing the Yamuna's ammonia levels to a hazardous 7 parts per million, potentially endangering public health. He presented four bottles intended for top BJP figures and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, challenging them to drink the water if they believed it was safe.
Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor dismissed the accusations, emphasizing that Delhi's water undergoes purification before distribution and does not primarily depend on the Yamuna. Kapoor highlighted that the majority of Delhi's supplies are sourced from Ganga Canal and treated at the city's water plants, dismissing Kejriwal's claims as misleading.
