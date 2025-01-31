Left Menu

Speculation Over Comoros Presidency Succession Intensifies

Comoros President Azali Assoumani, accused of grooming his son as successor, denies these claims, asserting he referred to all Comorians as his children. Since his rise to power via a 1999 coup, Assoumani has won multiple elections amid allegations of fraud. Constitutional rules prohibit his son from succession.

President Azali Assoumani of Comoros faces allegations of grooming his son as successor, which he strongly denies. During a recent speech, he supposedly hinted at ceding power to his son, leading to public scrutiny.

His office clarified that Assoumani's reference to 'child' meant Comorians as a collective. The president's statement emphasized no specific mention of his son, Nour El Fath, who holds significant governmental roles.

With Comoros' constitutional rotation of presidency, El Fath remains ineligible to succeed unless changes occur. Assoumani's tenure, marked by several controversial elections, has led to heightened political tensions.

