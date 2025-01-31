Left Menu

Trump's Tariff Tango: Oil, Fentanyl, and Trade Dynamics

President Trump considers exempting Canadian and Mexican oil from a planned 25% tariff while setting a deadline for North American duties. The move is intended to curb illegal migrants and fentanyl shipments. Trump also contemplates additional tariffs on Chinese goods citing drug trade concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-01-2025 04:17 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 04:17 IST
President Donald Trump announced he would soon decide on exempting Canadian and Mexican oil imports from a proposed 25% tariff, aimed at exerting pressure on these nations to take measures against illegal migration and fentanyl trafficking. Trump indicated that the final decision would be influenced by oil prices and bilateral relations.

With a deadline set for Saturday, Trump seeks to encourage Mexico and Canada, the U.S.'s biggest trading partners, to address cross-border issues. These tariffs are part of broader economic measures, and their rates could fluctuate depending on various factors. Additionally, Trump is weighing new tariffs on Chinese goods, attributing this to the nation's role in the fentanyl epidemic.

Amidst continued threats, Trump emphasized China's need to halt fentanyl shipments as a pivotal issue harming American lives. Beijing has urged the U.S. to address domestic drug demand while President Xi previously pledged collaboration with Joe Biden in reducing fentanyl trafficking. Responses from Mexico and Canada to Trump's latest remarks were not immediately forthcoming.

(With inputs from agencies.)

