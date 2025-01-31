Left Menu

Trump Blames FAA Diversity Push for Deadly Air Crash

Former President Donald Trump controversially suggested that the FAA's diversity initiatives were responsible for a tragic midair collision near Washington. His comments sparked backlash from aviation experts, disability advocates, and politicians. The investigation into the crash, which resulted in no survivors, is ongoing with no link to DEI efforts established.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-01-2025 04:56 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 04:56 IST
Former President Donald Trump sparked controversy by suggesting that the Federal Aviation Administration's diversity initiatives contributed to a tragic air collision in Washington. The crash involved a passenger jet and an Army helicopter, resulting in the deadliest U.S. air disaster in over two decades.

Despite lacking evidence, Trump criticized the FAA's commitment to diversity during a White House press briefing, questioning the agency's focus on hiring individuals with disabilities. His comments drew immediate backlash from aviation safety experts, disability rights advocates, and political figures who denounced the blame placed on diversity efforts.

The National Transportation Safety Board is conducting an independent investigation, examining all possible factors in the crash. Critics have called out Trump's statements as unfounded and potentially harmful, emphasizing that safety standards remain rigorous regardless of hiring initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

