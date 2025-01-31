Kejriwal Faces EC Over Yamuna Water Controversy
Arvind Kejriwal is set to visit the Election Commission office to respond to allegations about his remarks on Yamuna's water quality. He accused the EC of political bias, claiming Haryana's water supply to Delhi is contaminated. The EC has demanded evidence from Kejriwal regarding his claims.
Arvind Kejriwal, leader of AAP, is scheduled to present his case to the Election Commission on Friday concerning his comments about pollutants allegedly present in Yamuna water.
Kejriwal, who will be joined by Delhi Chief Minister Atishi and Punjab's Bhagwant Mann, alleges the EC is playing politics with his statements. He claims water from Haryana contains excessive ammonia.
The Election Commission has issued two notices demanding a response to his serious allegation that the BJP government has tainted Delhi's Yamuna water. Kejriwal must submit proof of his claims by Friday morning or face potential consequences.
