Delhi's Drainage Dilemma: Atishi Slams Verma's Remarks Amid Suspension Controversy

In a heated political exchange, Delhi Assembly Leader of Opposition Atishi targeted Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma on Friday, accusing him of disseminating false information about government officials. At a press conference, Atishi highlighted the dedication of these officers, noting their service despite adverse conditions over the past decade.

The clash arose after Minister Verma ordered the suspension of a Public Works Department (PWD) executive engineer during an inspection of the capital's drainage system. Verma justified the suspension by stating that the PWD was responsible for the unaddressed drainage issues and warned that officials would face repercussions for negligence.

Minister Verma also pointed out that the infrastructure in Delhi had deteriorated over the past 10 years. He emphasized that the newly elected government would not shy away from rigorous efforts to make the government officials accountable and to restore functionality in the capital. Meanwhile, Atishi defended the officers' track record in infrastructure improvements, especially in government hospitals.

(With inputs from agencies.)