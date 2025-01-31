French Finance Ministry Eyes Budget Breakthrough
French Finance Minister Eric Lombard expressed optimism about the progress of parliamentary discussions on the 2025 budget, though he acknowledged possible compromises. The government aims to maintain the public sector deficit at 5.4% of GDP this year. Lawmakers continue deliberations to finalize the budget, crucial for investor confidence and government stability.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 31-01-2025 13:20 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 12:21 IST
- Country:
- France
French Finance Minister Eric Lombard announced on Friday that discussions regarding the approval of the 2025 budget through parliament are progressing well. However, he noted that compromises may be essential.
Speaking to TF1 television, Lombard reaffirmed the government's commitment to keeping the public sector deficit at 5.4% of the gross domestic product for the current year.
The statement came as French lawmakers met for the second consecutive day to negotiate the final version of the delayed 2025 budget bill, a pivotal element for bolstering investor trust and ensuring government resilience.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Pound Tumbles as UK GDP Disappoints
BP Slashes Workforce: A Strategic Move to Cut Costs and Regain Investor Confidence
India’s Digital Economy Contributes 11.74% to National GDP in 2022-23, Says New MeitY Report
SEBI Chairperson Emphasizes IPO Transparency for Investor Confidence
German Economy Stumbles as Investor Confidence Wanes