French Finance Ministry Eyes Budget Breakthrough

French Finance Minister Eric Lombard announced on Friday that discussions regarding the approval of the 2025 budget through parliament are progressing well. However, he noted that compromises may be essential.

Speaking to TF1 television, Lombard reaffirmed the government's commitment to keeping the public sector deficit at 5.4% of the gross domestic product for the current year.

The statement came as French lawmakers met for the second consecutive day to negotiate the final version of the delayed 2025 budget bill, a pivotal element for bolstering investor trust and ensuring government resilience.

