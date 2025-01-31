Left Menu

French Finance Ministry Eyes Budget Breakthrough

French Finance Minister Eric Lombard expressed optimism about the progress of parliamentary discussions on the 2025 budget, though he acknowledged possible compromises. The government aims to maintain the public sector deficit at 5.4% of GDP this year. Lawmakers continue deliberations to finalize the budget, crucial for investor confidence and government stability.

Updated: 31-01-2025 13:20 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 12:21 IST
French Finance Minister Eric Lombard announced on Friday that discussions regarding the approval of the 2025 budget through parliament are progressing well. However, he noted that compromises may be essential.

Speaking to TF1 television, Lombard reaffirmed the government's commitment to keeping the public sector deficit at 5.4% of the gross domestic product for the current year.

The statement came as French lawmakers met for the second consecutive day to negotiate the final version of the delayed 2025 budget bill, a pivotal element for bolstering investor trust and ensuring government resilience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

