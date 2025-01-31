Modi's Optimism as Budget Session Commences
Prime Minister Modi remarked on the absence of foreign interference before the Indian Parliament's Budget session for the first time since 2014. He expressed optimism about the upcoming session, highlighting efforts towards 'Viksit Bharat', economic growth, and legislative developments, particularly for women's empowerment and equal rights.
- Country:
- India
In a notable shift, Prime Minister Narendra Modi observed that there was no foreign attempt to incite unrest in India ahead of the Parliament's Budget session, a first since 2014. Modi highlighted his administration's focus on economic development and legislative reforms, particularly for women's empowerment.
As the government prepares to present its first full-fledged budget, Modi expressed confidence in achieving the vision of 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047 through innovation and inclusivity. He anticipated vital legislative progress during the session, emphasizing a collective mission mode approach for comprehensive national development.
With a focus on empowering young MPs, Modi encouraged active participation in the transformative agenda. As Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman prepares to deliver the Union Budget, expectations are high for measures to benefit the poor and middle class, aiming for long-term prosperity and reform.
(With inputs from agencies.)
