Modi's Optimism as Budget Session Commences

In a notable shift, Prime Minister Narendra Modi observed that there was no foreign attempt to incite unrest in India ahead of the Parliament's Budget session, a first since 2014. Modi highlighted his administration's focus on economic development and legislative reforms, particularly for women's empowerment.

As the government prepares to present its first full-fledged budget, Modi expressed confidence in achieving the vision of 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047 through innovation and inclusivity. He anticipated vital legislative progress during the session, emphasizing a collective mission mode approach for comprehensive national development.

With a focus on empowering young MPs, Modi encouraged active participation in the transformative agenda. As Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman prepares to deliver the Union Budget, expectations are high for measures to benefit the poor and middle class, aiming for long-term prosperity and reform.

(With inputs from agencies.)