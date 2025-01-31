Left Menu

Resilience Amid Terror: Olivier Dubois's 711 Days as a Captive

Olivier Dubois, a French journalist, recounts his 711-day captivity in the Sahel by al-Qaida's affiliate, JNIM. His book, "Prisonnier du désert," reveals his survival tactics, spiritual journey, and insights on the region's turmoil, including the active role of kidnappings in the region's instability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dakar | Updated: 31-01-2025 14:39 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 14:31 IST
  • Country:
  • Senegal

In an unexpected twist of fate, French journalist Olivier Dubois found himself in captivity for 711 days in the Sahel, held by extremists from JNIM, an al-Qaida affiliate. Originally set for a rare interview in Mali, Dubois's situation rapidly spiraled into an ordeal that would test his endurance and beliefs.

Dubois documented his captivity in a recently released book, using scraps of paper to record his experiences. He reveals how maintaining his journalistic mindset was crucial to his survival, amidst daily threats and attempts to escape that led to severe repercussions.

His release in 2023 remains shrouded in mystery, with no confirmed details on whether a ransom was paid. Dubois's experience underscores the growing threat of kidnappings in the Sahel, a region fraught with political upheaval and extremist violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

