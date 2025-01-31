Tensions Escalate as M23 Rebels Aim for Kinshasa

The volatile situation in eastern Congo intensified Thursday as Rwanda-backed M23 rebels, now in control of Goma, expressed their intention to march on the far-off capital, Kinshasa. Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi responded with a plea for military mobilization, rejecting any negotiation efforts.

In the wake of the M23's aggressive push, regional leaders, including Rwanda's President Paul Kagame, engaged in diplomacy seeking resolution. Despite this, the rebels clearly articulated their ambition to seize political power, further complicating prospects for peace.

The situation has drawn international attention, with the United Nations and African neighbors urging restraint and dialogue, alarmed by the humanitarian crisis unfolding in Goma. Meanwhile, tensions between Rwanda and South Africa have escalated, contributing to fears of broader regional instability.

(With inputs from agencies.)