Tensions Escalate as M23 Rebels Aim for Kinshasa
Rwanda-backed M23 rebels have taken control of Goma, eastern Congo's largest city, and threaten to advance to the capital, Kinshasa. Despite calls for dialogue, Congo's President Felíx Tshisekedi has urged military mobilization. Regional leaders and global powers are concerned, as the conflict risks escalating into a regional war.
- Country:
- Congo (Kinshasa)
The volatile situation in eastern Congo intensified Thursday as Rwanda-backed M23 rebels, now in control of Goma, expressed their intention to march on the far-off capital, Kinshasa. Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi responded with a plea for military mobilization, rejecting any negotiation efforts.
In the wake of the M23's aggressive push, regional leaders, including Rwanda's President Paul Kagame, engaged in diplomacy seeking resolution. Despite this, the rebels clearly articulated their ambition to seize political power, further complicating prospects for peace.
The situation has drawn international attention, with the United Nations and African neighbors urging restraint and dialogue, alarmed by the humanitarian crisis unfolding in Goma. Meanwhile, tensions between Rwanda and South Africa have escalated, contributing to fears of broader regional instability.
(With inputs from agencies.)