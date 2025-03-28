Greenland Unites Against US Ambitions: A Political Power Play
Greenland's lawmakers have formed a new coalition government to resist US President Trump's attempts to annex the territory. The coalition, comprising four of the five elected parties, controls 23 of the 31 parliamentary seats. This move is a response to US pressure for Greenland's strategic resources.
Greenlandic lawmakers have taken a bold step by forming a new coalition government to oppose the US's aggressive attempts to annex the Arctic territory.
The coalition consists of four of the five parties elected to Greenland's Parliament earlier this month, controlling 23 of the 31 seats, showcasing a unified stance against US President Donald Trump's heightened interest in Greenland's strategic location and mineral wealth.
This development coincides with the arrival of US Vice-President J D Vance in Greenland, highlighting the strategic importance of the island, which has become a focal point in global geopolitics involving the US, Russia, and China.
