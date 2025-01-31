Strong Defense Needed to Counter Russian Aggression: Lithuania's President
Lithuania’s President, Gitanas Nauseda, stresses the necessity for increased defense spending and Ukraine's involvement in peace talks to end the conflict with Russia. Lithuania, bordering Russia and Belarus, boosts its military expenditures, emphasizing regional security with NATO and the EU amid cable sabotage suspicions in the Baltic Sea.
Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda has urged for a strong defense strategy in response to Russian aggression, advocating for increased military spending and ensuring Ukraine's involvement in conflict resolution talks. Speaking to The Associated Press, Nauseda emphasized that peace cannot be secured if Ukraine is left out of negotiations.
Nauseda’s concerns include Lithuania's vulnerable geographical position, sharing borders with Russia and Belarus, which makes the Baltic nation susceptible to potential conflicts. He underscored the importance of NATO’s involvement and criticized any ceasefire arrangements that exclude Kyiv, stating, “Ukraine deserves the right to peace terms.”
The President also addressed the security challenges posed by recent damages to undersea cables in the Baltic Sea, attributing them to possible malign activities. Emphasizing regional security, Nauseda called for NATO and the EU to bolster surveillance and maritime capabilities, signaling the need for collaborative international defense efforts.
