Colombians in the US: Return for Prosperity

In a surprising move, Colombian President Gustavo Petro has called on undocumented Colombians living in the United States to relinquish their jobs and return to Colombia at once. This announcement has caused a stir among the Colombian diaspora seeking stability abroad.

Through a post on the social media platform X, President Petro emphasized the role of the Department of Social Prosperity in supporting returnees. The department plans to provide credits as an incentive, aimed at easing the transition for those involved in its programs.

This initiative forms part of a broader strategy to encourage Colombians abroad to contribute to national progress, although it raises questions about the potential economic and personal impacts on migrants in the U.S.

(With inputs from agencies.)