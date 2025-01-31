Left Menu

Colombians in the US: Return for Prosperity

President Gustavo Petro of Colombia has encouraged undocumented Colombians in the U.S. to leave their jobs and return home. He announced that the Department of Social Prosperity will provide credits to those who return and participate in its programs.

In a surprising move, Colombian President Gustavo Petro has called on undocumented Colombians living in the United States to relinquish their jobs and return to Colombia at once. This announcement has caused a stir among the Colombian diaspora seeking stability abroad.

Through a post on the social media platform X, President Petro emphasized the role of the Department of Social Prosperity in supporting returnees. The department plans to provide credits as an incentive, aimed at easing the transition for those involved in its programs.

This initiative forms part of a broader strategy to encourage Colombians abroad to contribute to national progress, although it raises questions about the potential economic and personal impacts on migrants in the U.S.

