High-Altitude Helicopter Tragedy: Investigating the Blackhawk Crash

In a tragic incident that claimed 67 lives, President Donald Trump has weighed in on the helicopter crash that occurred in Washington, D.C. In a post on Truth Social, Trump stated that the military Blackhawk helicopter was operating above the permissible altitude at the time of the accident.

According to Trump, the helicopter was flying 'far above the 200 foot limit,' suggesting a significant deviation from safety regulations. This assertion comes as federal transportation authorities intensify their investigation into the cause of the fatal incident.

The President's comments highlight the seriousness of the altitude infringement, and the investigation's findings may hold important implications for future military flight operations and safety protocols.

(With inputs from agencies.)