Stampede Controversy: Akhilesh Yadav Blames UP Government for Maha Kumbh Tragedy

On Friday, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav attributed blame to the BJP government for the tragic stampede at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. Accusing the government of obfuscation, Yadav claimed that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has suffered moral defeat and may face political consequences during upcoming polls.

The calamity struck early Wednesday morning when a barrier collapse led to a deadly rush among devotees at the religious event during Mauni Amavasya. Official reports from the Mela administration confirmed 30 fatalities and 60 injuries, triggering a judicial inquiry to investigate the incident.

Yadav accused the BJP of hiding the true toll to evade compensation payments, criticizing their mishandling of the event and questioning the honesty of the chief minister. He urged transparency and demanded the government provide precise information on missing and deceased individuals, while stressing the need for dignified repatriation of bodies to families.

(With inputs from agencies.)