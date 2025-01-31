Canada Gears Up for Trade Turmoil Amid U.S. Tariff Threats
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has warned that Canada will retaliate immediately and forcefully if the U.S. imposes tariffs on Canadian imports. President Trump has set a deadline to implement a 25% tariff. Trudeau emphasizes Canada's readiness to act and ensure government support for citizens.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has issued a stark warning about potential economic turbulence as the U.S. threatens to impose tariffs on Canadian imports.
Speaking on Friday, Trudeau stated that Canada is prepared to respond swiftly and decisively to the tariffs, which President Donald Trump could implement as early as Saturday.
Trudeau emphasized that the nation stands ready with various options and reassured Canadians of government support during these uncertain times.
