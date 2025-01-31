Anurag Thakur Accuses AAP of Misgovernance and Corruption
Senior BJP leader Anurag Thakur has accused the AAP government in Delhi of widespread corruption. He highlighted alleged scams involving the Delhi Jal Board, classroom construction, liquor policies, and DTC. Thakur also criticized AAP's pandemic management and broken promises, emphasizing unmet electoral commitments.
Senior BJP leader Anurag Thakur leveled serious allegations against the ruling AAP in Delhi, accusing them of large-scale corruption and misgovernance.
Speaking at rallies in Mustafabad and Ghonda, Thakur alleged that former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's administration permitted extensive corruption, pointing out irregularities in the Delhi Jal Board, classroom projects, liquor policy, and the Delhi Transport Corporation.
Thakur further claimed the AAP government had failed to honor its promises, prioritizing liquor outlets over educational facilities and mishandling the COVID-19 crisis, which left Delhi residents vulnerable.
