Anurag Thakur Accuses AAP of Misgovernance and Corruption

Senior BJP leader Anurag Thakur leveled serious allegations against the ruling AAP in Delhi, accusing them of large-scale corruption and misgovernance.

Speaking at rallies in Mustafabad and Ghonda, Thakur alleged that former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's administration permitted extensive corruption, pointing out irregularities in the Delhi Jal Board, classroom projects, liquor policy, and the Delhi Transport Corporation.

Thakur further claimed the AAP government had failed to honor its promises, prioritizing liquor outlets over educational facilities and mishandling the COVID-19 crisis, which left Delhi residents vulnerable.

(With inputs from agencies.)