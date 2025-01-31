Dikshit Challenges Kejriwal: Debate No-Show Sparks Controversy

In a heated political climate, Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit accused Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal of evading a crucial debate. Scheduled to take place at Jantar Mantar, the debate was set to spotlight perceived inefficiencies in Kejriwal's governance.

Dikshit, vying for the Delhi Assembly against Kejriwal, aimed to dismantle Kejriwal's promises using official data. He highlighted the persistent issue of unallocated houses built under the Congress regime and criticized the stagnant growth in water treatment infrastructure.

By not appearing for the debate, Kejriwal is perceived to have ceded ground in public perception, potentially weakening his electoral position as claims of mismanagement take center stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)