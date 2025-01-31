Anil Vij's Unheeded Plea: A 100-Day Battle for Accountability
Haryana Minister Anil Vij expresses frustration over a lack of action against officials and political leaders he accuses of trying to sabotage his election campaign. With no response from authorities even after 100 days, he contemplates a hunger strike, while criticizing Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.
Haryana Minister Anil Vij is voicing his displeasure over unaddressed allegations he made 100 days ago, concerning officials and small-time political leaders whom he accuses of attempting to defeat him in recent elections.
Vij, a veteran leader who won his seventh term from Ambala Cantt, demanded quick action post-election but claims none has been taken. He specifically called out Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini for not paying attention to the matter.
Prepared to escalate his protest, Vij has indicated a readiness to go on a hunger strike, emulating farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, should authorities continue to ignore his grievances.
