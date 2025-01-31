Left Menu

Modi Slams AAP, Calls for 'Double-Engine Government' in Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized the Aam Aadmi Party for stalling Delhi's development and using the city as a political funding ground. He urged voters to elect a BJP government to ensure coordination with the Centre and promised initiatives like Yamuna rejuvenation and resolving Delhi's civic issues.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing critique of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday, alleging that the party has hindered Delhi's development by treating the capital as its personal 'political ATM.' He accused AAP of diverting funds for political gains in other states and to bolster its own publicity.

Addressing a crowd in Dwarka, Modi urged residents to vote for the BJP in the upcoming Assembly polls, advocating for a 'double-engine government' to drive the city's progress. He outlined plans for initiatives such as cleaning the Yamuna river, establishing a riverfront akin to Ahmedabad's Sabarmati, and showcased the newly constructed Yashobhoomi convention centre as a symbol of BJP's vision for a modern Delhi.

Modi also targeted the Congress, highlighting issues of alleged disrespect towards President Droupadi Murmu and demanded an apology from its members. He criticized AAP's confrontational governance, stating that it leads to conflicts rather than solutions, and accused them of neglecting infrastructure and deceiving the electorate with broken promises.

(With inputs from agencies.)

