Arrest of Former Assad Officer Signals Shift in Syrian Politics

In a significant move, Syrian authorities have apprehended Atef Najib, a former senior security officer and cousin of the deposed leader Bashar al-Assad. Najib, linked to the controversial 2011 uprising in Daraa due to his harsh crackdown on protests, was arrested in Latakia province.

This arrest marks a notable development as it is the highest-profile detainment since Hayat Tahrir al-Sham staged a coup against Assad last year. Ahmed al-Sharaa, the leader of HTS and current transitional president, has vowed to bring former government members accused of misconduct to justice.

The head of General Security in Latakia, Mustafa Knaifati, emphasized the arrest as a step towards accountability and regional stability. Najib, previously sanctioned by the U.S. for human rights violations, will now face trial in Syria.

(With inputs from agencies.)