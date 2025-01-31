Chhagan Bhujbal on Governorship and Advocating for the Marginalized
Senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal stated that becoming a governor would hinder his advocacy for the poor. He emphasized his commitment to marginalized communities and the Phule-Shahu-Ambedkar ideology while working with the BJP. He acknowledged improvements under Devendra Fadnavis, citing successful projects supporting these causes.
- Country:
- India
Senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal has expressed his concerns about being appointed as a state governor, equating such an offer to silencing his advocacy work for the disadvantaged. Bhujbal believes his role is crucial in fighting for the rights of marginalized communities and highlights his dissatisfaction with not being appointed as a minister in the current government.
In an interview conducted during an educational institute's event, Bhujbal elaborated on his stance, emphasizing that while he respects the gubernatorial position, it could prohibit him from advancing the socio-economic interests of OBCs and other underprivileged groups. He further clarified his ongoing commitment to the principles of Phule-Shahu-Ambedkar and his pragmatic alignment with the BJP.
Bhujbal cited achievements during the Shinde-led government, noting the swift installation of portraits of Mahatma and Savitribai Phule, and the realization of the Bhide Wada memorial project. He stressed that collaboration with the BJP poses no issue as long as the party supports initiatives benefiting OBCs and adheres to the teachings of Phule, Shahu, and Ambedkar.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Suspension Shock: Police Under Scrutiny in BJP Leader Assault Case
Kejriwal Condemns Violence: Calls for BJP's Resignation
BJP Reveals Strong Candidates for Delhi Assembly Elections
BJP Criticizes Rahul Gandhi Amid Hindenburg and Naxal Allegations
BJP Names Nine Candidates to Challenge AAP in Delhi Elections