Chhagan Bhujbal on Governorship and Advocating for the Marginalized

Senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal has expressed his concerns about being appointed as a state governor, equating such an offer to silencing his advocacy work for the disadvantaged. Bhujbal believes his role is crucial in fighting for the rights of marginalized communities and highlights his dissatisfaction with not being appointed as a minister in the current government.

In an interview conducted during an educational institute's event, Bhujbal elaborated on his stance, emphasizing that while he respects the gubernatorial position, it could prohibit him from advancing the socio-economic interests of OBCs and other underprivileged groups. He further clarified his ongoing commitment to the principles of Phule-Shahu-Ambedkar and his pragmatic alignment with the BJP.

Bhujbal cited achievements during the Shinde-led government, noting the swift installation of portraits of Mahatma and Savitribai Phule, and the realization of the Bhide Wada memorial project. He stressed that collaboration with the BJP poses no issue as long as the party supports initiatives benefiting OBCs and adheres to the teachings of Phule, Shahu, and Ambedkar.

(With inputs from agencies.)