Left Menu

Chhagan Bhujbal on Governorship and Advocating for the Marginalized

Senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal stated that becoming a governor would hinder his advocacy for the poor. He emphasized his commitment to marginalized communities and the Phule-Shahu-Ambedkar ideology while working with the BJP. He acknowledged improvements under Devendra Fadnavis, citing successful projects supporting these causes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 31-01-2025 22:00 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 22:00 IST
Chhagan Bhujbal on Governorship and Advocating for the Marginalized
Chhagan Bhujbal
  • Country:
  • India

Senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal has expressed his concerns about being appointed as a state governor, equating such an offer to silencing his advocacy work for the disadvantaged. Bhujbal believes his role is crucial in fighting for the rights of marginalized communities and highlights his dissatisfaction with not being appointed as a minister in the current government.

In an interview conducted during an educational institute's event, Bhujbal elaborated on his stance, emphasizing that while he respects the gubernatorial position, it could prohibit him from advancing the socio-economic interests of OBCs and other underprivileged groups. He further clarified his ongoing commitment to the principles of Phule-Shahu-Ambedkar and his pragmatic alignment with the BJP.

Bhujbal cited achievements during the Shinde-led government, noting the swift installation of portraits of Mahatma and Savitribai Phule, and the realization of the Bhide Wada memorial project. He stressed that collaboration with the BJP poses no issue as long as the party supports initiatives benefiting OBCs and adheres to the teachings of Phule, Shahu, and Ambedkar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025