Political Tussle: Sonia Gandhi's Remarks Spark Controversy
Following Sonia Gandhi's comments on President Droupadi Murmu's parliamentary address, BJP leaders criticized her. Former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot defended Gandhi, accusing BJP of fabricating issues to divert public attention. He emphasized Gandhi's respect for constitutional roles as evidenced by her spontaneous remarks.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 31-01-2025 22:07 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 22:07 IST
- India
Amidst a political storm, Sonia Gandhi's recent comments following President Droupadi Murmu's address have sparked controversy. BJP leaders have criticized Gandhi, suggesting her remarks were disrespectful.
In response, former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot has defended Sonia Gandhi, asserting that the BJP is creating an 'issue out of nothing' to distract the public.
Gehlot emphasized Gandhi's longstanding respect for constitutional roles and condemned the BJP's baseless allegations, highlighting the need for factual discourse around the incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
